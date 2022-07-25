Acadia Parish: Rice Central

Extras
Kevin Belton makes Bacon, Corn and Shrimp Chowder, Stuffed Squash and Hummingbird Cake.
Kevin Belton makes Stuffed Cabbage Rolls, Savory Terrine and Vegetable Salad.
Kevin Belton makes Lasagna Roll-ups, Chicken Madeira and Fried Des Allemands Catfish.
Kevin Belton makes BLT Cheesecake, Andouille Leek/Potato Soup, and Eggnog Bread Pudding.
Kevin Belton makes Chicken Fried Steak, Cornish Game Hen and Chess Pie.
Kevin Belton makes Zwolle Hot Tamale, Fish on the Half Shell and Blackberry Pie.
Kevin Belton makes Sugar Cane Shrimp, Short Ribs on a Potato Waffle and Cane Syrup Cake.
Kevin Belton makes Stuffed Pork Chops, Lyonnaise Potatoes and Shrimp Scampi Risotto.
Kevin Belton makes Citrusy Chargrilled Oysters, Baked Chicken and Citrus Cake.
Kevin Belton makes Pumpkin Soup, Chantilly Cake and Blueberry Custard Pie.
