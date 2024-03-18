© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope

Zambia - Bush & River Safari

Season 11 Episode 1106 | 26m 46s

We join Joseph on village visits, jeep excursions as well as on a walking safari in Zambia. Head south along the great Zambezi River where Joseph canoes through “Hippo City”, visits with a pride of lions, and journeys to Victoria Falls. In one of the world’s great wonders, he swims in the “Devil’s Pool” and leans out into the 300-foot abyss.

Aired: 08/22/19
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
France – Cruising on the Lot
Joseph and his crew navigate Southwest France by boat on the Lot River.
Episode: S12 E1207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
Alaska – America’s Last Frontier
Alaska’s Inside Passage to the land and the people of America’s Last Frontier.
Episode: S12 E1208 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
South Padre Island, TX
Join Joseph for the many pleasures of the longest barrier island on the South Texas Coast.
Episode: S12 E1206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
Halloween in Ireland’s Ancient East
Joseph celebrates Halloween in Ireland’s Ancient East through the prism of two festivals.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
Ireland – Following the Way of St. Patrick – Part 2
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Downpatrick in typical Irish fashion.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
The Best of Taiwan
Joseph journeys to Taiwan, wondrous land with an abundance of things to see and do.
Episode: S12 E1204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
Ireland – Following the Way of St. Patrick – Part 1
Joseph follows in the footsteps of St. Patrick in Northern Ireland.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
South Africa – Into the Wild!
Joseph’s visits South Africa and goes on safari at Shamwari Game Reserve.
Episode: S12 E1205 | 26:46
Watch 26:51
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
Ireland - The West Is The Best
Joseph learns Irish secrets like how to draw a proper pint and spout a bit of Gaelic.
Episode: S5 E506 | 26:51
Watch 26:51
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
Greece-Crusing the Isles
Joseph catches the unique rhythm of the Greek Islands.
Episode: S5 E509 | 26:51
All
  • All
  • Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 12
  • Joseph Rosendo's Travelscope Season 11
  • Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 10
  • Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 9
  • Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 8
  • Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 7
  • Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 6
  • Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 5
  • Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 4
  • Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 3
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
France – Cruising on the Lot
Joseph and his crew navigate Southwest France by boat on the Lot River.
Episode: S12 E1207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
Alaska – America’s Last Frontier
Alaska’s Inside Passage to the land and the people of America’s Last Frontier.
Episode: S12 E1208 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
South Padre Island, TX
Join Joseph for the many pleasures of the longest barrier island on the South Texas Coast.
Episode: S12 E1206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
Halloween in Ireland’s Ancient East
Joseph celebrates Halloween in Ireland’s Ancient East through the prism of two festivals.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
Ireland – Following the Way of St. Patrick – Part 2
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Downpatrick in typical Irish fashion.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
The Best of Taiwan
Joseph journeys to Taiwan, wondrous land with an abundance of things to see and do.
Episode: S12 E1204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
Ireland – Following the Way of St. Patrick – Part 1
Joseph follows in the footsteps of St. Patrick in Northern Ireland.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
South Africa – Into the Wild!
Joseph’s visits South Africa and goes on safari at Shamwari Game Reserve.
Episode: S12 E1205 | 26:46
Watch 26:51
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
Ireland - The West Is The Best
Joseph learns Irish secrets like how to draw a proper pint and spout a bit of Gaelic.
Episode: S5 E506 | 26:51
Watch 26:51
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
Greece-Crusing the Isles
Joseph catches the unique rhythm of the Greek Islands.
Episode: S5 E509 | 26:51