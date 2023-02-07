© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope

Halloween in Ireland’s Ancient East

Season 12 Episode 1201 | 26m 46s

Joseph celebrates Halloween in Ireland’s Ancient East, an area rich in history, myths and legends, and views this beautiful part of the island through the prism of two festivals. The Puca Festival is an ancient observance reborn and the Wexford Festival Opera illustrates Irish’s devotion to community. Sample a taste of the island in castles, country homes, markets, pubs and restaurants.

Aired: 11/30/22 | Expires: 11/30/32
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
Ireland – Following the Way of St. Patrick – Part 2
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Downpatrick in typical Irish fashion.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
The Best of Taiwan
Joseph journeys to Taiwan, wondrous land with an abundance of things to see and do.
Episode: S12 E1204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
Alaska – America’s Last Frontier
Alaska’s Inside Passage to the land and the people of America’s Last Frontier.
Episode: S12 E1208 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
Ireland – Following the Way of St. Patrick – Part 1
Joseph follows in the footsteps of St. Patrick in Northern Ireland.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
South Africa – Into the Wild!
Joseph’s visits South Africa and goes on safari at Shamwari Game Reserve.
Episode: S12 E1205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
South Padre Island, TX
Join Joseph for the many pleasures of the longest barrier island on the South Texas Coast.
Episode: S12 E1206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
France – Cruising on the Lot
Joseph and his crew navigate Southwest France by boat on the Lot River.
Episode: S12 E1207 | 26:46
Watch 26:51
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
Greece-Crusing the Isles
Joseph catches the unique rhythm of the Greek Islands.
Episode: S5 E509 | 26:51
Watch 26:51
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
More Than the Alamo
Joseph returns to San Antonio to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
Episode: S5 E510 | 26:51
Watch 26:51
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
Taiwan - the Culture of Tea
The mystery and majesty of tea is explored when Joseph returns to Taiwan.
Episode: S5 E507 | 26:51
