Jackie Robinson

Part II

Season 1 Episode 2 | 1hr 54m 18s

Jack Roosevelt Robinson rose from humble origins to cross baseball’s color line and become one of the most beloved men in America. A fierce integrationist, Robinson used his immense fame to speak out against the discrimination he saw on and off the field, angering fans, the press, and even teammates who had once celebrated him for “turning the other cheek.”

Aired: 04/11/16 | Expires: 08/29/20
Extras
The Anderson Monarchs
Watch 4:15
Jackie Robinson
The Anderson Monarchs
Discover the South Philadelphia Little League team inspired by Jackie Robinson.
Special: 4:15
First Look
Watch 0:44
Jackie Robinson
First Look
JACKIE ROBINSON examines the life of the man who crossed baseball’s color line.
Preview: S1 | 0:44
Ken Burns, Sarah Burns, and David McMahon on Jackie Robinson
Watch 0:00
Jackie Robinson
Ken Burns, Sarah Burns, and David McMahon on Jackie Robinson
Ken Burns, Sarah Burns, and David McMahon discuss Jackie Robinson's significance.
Preview: S1 | 0:00
Part I
Watch 1:53:19
Jackie Robinson
Part I
Watch Part I of Jackie Robinson, directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:53:19
The Negro Leagues
Watch 1:06
Jackie Robinson
The Negro Leagues
Learn how Jackie Robinson entered the Negro Leagues, playing for the Kansas City Monarchs.
Clip: S1 | 1:06
Ice Cream
Watch 1:01
Jackie Robinson
Ice Cream
Alton Waldon of Brooklyn shares a childhood memory of meeting Jackie Robinson.
Clip: S1 | 1:01
Jackie Robinson Fades
Watch 2:42
Jackie Robinson
Jackie Robinson Fades
Learn how the public perception of Jackie Robinson transformed from the 1950s to 1960s.
Clip: S1 | 2:42
1944 Court-Martial
Watch 3:42
Jackie Robinson
1944 Court-Martial
In 1944, Jackie Robinson refused to move to the back of a bus. Sound familiar?
Clip: S1 | 3:42
Jackie Enters the Majors
Watch 3:23
Jackie Robinson
Jackie Enters the Majors
April 15, 1947 marked Jackie Robinson's first game with the Brooklyn Dodgers.
Clip: S1 | 3:23
March on Washington
Watch 2:19
Jackie Robinson
March on Washington
See the impact the March on Washington had both on the nation and on Jackie Robinson.
Clip: S1 | 2:19
