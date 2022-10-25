Extras
Discover the South Philadelphia Little League team inspired by Jackie Robinson.
Watch Part II of Jackie Robinson, directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon.
JACKIE ROBINSON examines the life of the man who crossed baseball’s color line.
Ken Burns, Sarah Burns, and David McMahon discuss Jackie Robinson's significance.
Learn how Jackie Robinson entered the Negro Leagues, playing for the Kansas City Monarchs.
Alton Waldon of Brooklyn shares a childhood memory of meeting Jackie Robinson.
Learn how the public perception of Jackie Robinson transformed from the 1950s to 1960s.
In 1944, Jackie Robinson refused to move to the back of a bus. Sound familiar?
April 15, 1947 marked Jackie Robinson's first game with the Brooklyn Dodgers.
See the impact the March on Washington had both on the nation and on Jackie Robinson.
Watch Part II of Jackie Robinson, directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon.