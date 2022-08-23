Extras
Leah and Billie share their experiences with self harm in "Hiding in Plain Sight.'
Billie opens up about how the lack of acceptance by peers impacted their mental health.
Angel was recently diagnosed with PTSD.
Anna has struggled with separation anxiety from her mother since her parents divorced.
Ava struggled with online bullying and couldn’t seem to escape the abuse.
Amethyst's mental health was impacted by her dad's battle with cancer when she was young.
Leah explains how her depression and anxiety led her down a familiar path.
Maclayn explains how simple interactions sparked pronounced feelings of anxiety in him.
Anna describes the thoughts that would run through her head when she took tests in school.
Morgan discusses the difficulty she had trying to navigate her emotions in high school.
Explore diagnosis, treatment, and the impact of stigma, social media, and more in Ep. 2.
Episodio 1: The Storm analiza de cerca la realidad de la crisis de salud mental actual.
Enfrentar el desafío de la crisis de salud mental de los jóvenes de hoy.