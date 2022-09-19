© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness

Spanish Version | Resilience

Season 1 Episode 4 | 1hr 52m 01s

En Resilience, el segundo episodio de Hiding in Plain Sight, nuestros "héroes" hablan sobre cómo encontrar ayuda, terapia para pacientes hospitalizados y ambulatorios, el estigma agregado de la discriminación racial o de género, la criminalización de las enfermedades mentales y el suicidio juvenil.

Aired: 06/26/22 | Expires: 09/29/22
Spanish Version | Resilience
KEN BURNS PRESENTS HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT: YOUTH MENTAL ILLNESS A FILM BY ERIK EWERS AND CHRISTOPHER LOREN EWERS is a production of Florentine Films, Ewers Brothers Productions, and WETA Washington, D.C. Directed by Erik Ewers and Christopher Loren Ewers. Written by David Blistein. Produced by Julie Coffman. Co-produced by Susan Shumaker, Erik Ewers, Christopher Loren Ewers, and David Blistein. Executive produced by Ken Burns. Executive producers for WETA are John F. Wilson and Tom Chiodo. WETA project management by Kate Kelly. WETA production management by Jim Corbley. The Well Beings Youth Mental Health Project, which includes HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT: YOUTH MENTAL ILLNESS, is made possible by Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, Bank of America, Liberty Mutual Insurance, American Psychiatric Association Foundation, One Mind, Movember, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Dana Foundation, Dauten Family Foundation, The Hersh Foundation, Mental Health Services Oversight & Accountability Commission, John & Frances Von Schlegell, Sutter Health, Robina Riccitiello, and Jackson Family Enterprises. Partners include CALL TO MIND at American Public Media, PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs, WE Organization, Forbes, PEOPLE, Mental Health America, National Council for Mental Wellbeing, The Steve Fund, The Jed Foundation, and Athletes for Hope.
Extras
Watch 1:42
What Sane Person Thinks Self-Harm Will Stop the Pain?
What Sane Person Thinks Self-Harm Will Stop the Pain?
Leah and Billie share their experiences with self harm in "Hiding in Plain Sight.'
Clip: 1:42
Meet Billie
Watch 0:48
Meet Billie
Meet Billie
Billie opens up about how the lack of acceptance by peers impacted their mental health.
Clip: 0:48
Meet Angel
Watch 1:02
Meet Angel
Meet Angel
Angel was recently diagnosed with PTSD.
Clip: 1:02
Meet Ana
Watch 0:58
Meet Ana
Meet Ana
Anna has struggled with separation anxiety from her mother since her parents divorced.
Clip: 0:58
Meet Ava
Watch 0:56
Meet Ava
Meet Ava
Ava struggled with online bullying and couldn’t seem to escape the abuse.
Clip: 0:56
Meet Amethyst
Watch 0:51
Meet Amethyst
Meet Amethyst
Amethyst's mental health was impacted by her dad's battle with cancer when she was young.
Clip: 0:51
Family Cycle of Addiction | Hiding in Plain Sight
Watch 0:46
Family Cycle of Addiction | Hiding in Plain Sight
Family Cycle of Addiction | Hiding in Plain Sight
Leah explains how her depression and anxiety led her down a familiar path.
Clip: 0:46
Anxiety: Feeling Different
Watch 0:39
Anxiety: Feeling Different
Anxiety: Feeling Different
Maclayn explains how simple interactions sparked pronounced feelings of anxiety in him.
Clip: 0:39
Performance Anxiety
Watch 0:50
Performance Anxiety
Performance Anxiety
Anna describes the thoughts that would run through her head when she took tests in school.
Clip: 0:50
Burying Emotions
Watch 0:34
Burying Emotions
Burying Emotions
Morgan discusses the difficulty she had trying to navigate her emotions in high school.
Clip: 0:34
Resilience
Watch 1:52:01
Resilience
Resilience
Explore diagnosis, treatment, and the impact of stigma, social media, and more in Ep. 2.
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:52:01
Spanish Version | The Storm
Watch 1:56:00
Spanish Version | The Storm
Spanish Version | The Storm
Episodio 1: The Storm analiza de cerca la realidad de la crisis de salud mental actual.
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:56:00
The Storm
Watch 1:56:00
The Storm
The Storm
Episode 1: The Storm is a first-person look at America’s youth mental health crisis.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:56:00