Great Performances

Great Performances: Keeping Company with Sondheim

Season 49 Episode 29 | 1hr 13m 31s

Take an inside look at the reimagined gender-swapped production as it returns to Broadway during the COVID-19 pandemic. Features new interviews with Tony and Grammy-winning cast members Katrina Lenk, Patti LuPone, Sondheim and more.

Aired: 05/26/22 | Expires: 12/31/22
#PBSForTheArts
Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph and Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Jody and John Arnhold, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, The Abra Prentice Foundation, Rosalind P. Walter, The Starr Foundation, the Seton Melvin Charitable Trust, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, Ellen and James S. Marcus, Ruth and Harold Newman, the Merle and Shirley Harris Fund, The Lewis "Sonny" Turner Fund for Dance, Lorraine A. Egan and Richard T. Egan, public television viewers and PBS.
From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2023 Preview
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2023 Preview
Celebrate the new year with this annual classical music celebration.
Preview: S50 E7 | 0:30
Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show Preview
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show Preview
Experience the world-renowned baritone performing songs from many musical genres.
Preview: S50 E6 | 0:30
Sneak Peak of "Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show"
Watch 13:34
Great Performances
Sneak Peak of "Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show"
Get a sneak peek at the program, featuring "The Impossible Dream" and "The Fullest."
Preview: S50 E6 | 13:34
Watch 1:50:38
Great Performances
Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show
Experience the world-renowned baritone perform with special guests including Cyndi Lauper.
Episode: S50 E6 | 1:50:38
Josh Groban on the Power of Choirs
Watch 1:27
Great Performances
Josh Groban on the Power of Choirs
Josh Groban speaks on why he thinks singing in choirs is great training for young singers.
Clip: S50 E6 | 1:27
Josh Groban Performs "Bring Him Home"
Watch 1:27
Great Performances
Josh Groban Performs "Bring Him Home"
Josh Groban performs "Bring Him Home" from "Les Misérables."
Clip: S50 E6 | 1:27
Josh Groban on Collaborating with Other Artists
Watch 2:52
Great Performances
Josh Groban on Collaborating with Other Artists
Listen to Josh Groban talk about collaborating with Denée Benton, Tiler Peck and more.
Clip: S50 E6 | 2:52
Great Performances at the Met: Hamlet Preview
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Hamlet Preview
Experience this contemporary opera based on Shakespeare’s masterpiece.
Preview: S50 E4 | 0:30
Allan Clayton Performs "To be, or not to be"
Watch 2:00
Great Performances
Allan Clayton Performs "To be, or not to be"
Allan Clayton performs an excerpt from Hamlet's famous soliloquy, "To be, or not to be."
Clip: S50 E4 | 2:00
NY Philharmonic Reopening of David Geffen Hall Preview
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
NY Philharmonic Reopening of David Geffen Hall Preview
Celebrate the New York Philharmonic's return to its revitalized home.
Preview: S50 E5 | 0:30
Watch 1:50:38
Great Performances
Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show
Experience the world-renowned baritone perform with special guests including Cyndi Lauper.
Episode: S50 E6 | 1:50:38
NY Phil Reopening of David Geffen Hall
Watch 1:22:25
Great Performances
NY Phil Reopening of David Geffen Hall
Celebrate with a performance of Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” led by Jaap van Zweden.
Episode: S50 E5 | 1:22:25
Intimate Apparel
Watch 2:11:32
Great Performances
Intimate Apparel
Experience this powerful opera with a libretto by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage.
Episode: S50 E2 | 2:11:32
Black Lucy and The Bard
Watch 1:24:17
Great Performances
Black Lucy and The Bard
Explore Shakespeare’s love life in this ballet featuring music by Rhiannon Giddens.
Episode: S50 E1 | 1:24:17
Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2022
Watch 1:26:40
Great Performances
Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2022
Enjoy Vienna Philharmonic’s annual summer night concert at Austria’s Schönbrunn Palace.
Episode: S49 E33 | 1:26:40
