The Great Muslim American Road Trip

A Bridge Over Troubled Waters: Tulsa to Albuquerque

Season 1 Episode 2 | 52m 42s

Mona Haydar and Sebastian Robins learn why many African Americans converted to Islam, how Muslims excelled in modern jazz and why Catholics and Muslims revere the Virgin Mary. The couple celebrate their ninth anniversary on a mountaintop.

Aired: 07/11/22 | Expires: 08/09/22
A Bridge Over Troubled Waters: Tulsa to Albuquerque
