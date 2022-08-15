© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Great Muslim American Road Trip

Back on the Road Again: Arizona, Nevada, California

Season 1 Episode 3 | 53m 12s

Mona Haydar and Sebastian Robins meet setbacks and surprises while driving the last leg of Route 66. They learn about a 16th-century Muslim explorer and a Syrian camel driver who surveyed Route 66 and find an unlikely Muslim village in Las Vegas.

Aired: 07/18/22 | Expires: 08/16/22
Episode 3 Preview
