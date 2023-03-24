© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Joni Mitchell: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize
Gershwin Prize

Joni Mitchell: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize

Season 2023 Episode 1 | 1hr 24m 06s

After getting her start in coffee shops Joni Mitchell went on to set a new standard, marrying music and lyrics with such songs as “Both Sides, Now.” While her early material is often categorized as “folk,” she became a household name with music that defies categorization. Tune in to PBS, 9 p.m. ET on Friday, March 31st to watch Joni Mitchell receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize.

Aired: 03/23/23 | Expires: 04/28/23
Joni Mitchell: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize
Corporate funding provided by Wells Fargo. Major support provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, AARP, The Leonore S. Gershwin Trust and The Ira & Leonore Gershwin Philanthropic Fund. Funding also provided by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers; FTS International; and William C. Burton. Travel provided by United Airlines.
