Gershwin Prize

Lionel Richie: Gershwin Prize

Season 2022 Episode 1 | 55m 24s

Enjoy an all-star tribute to Lionel Richie, the 2022 recipient of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, with performances by Lionel Richie, Garth Brooks, Gloria Estefan, Miguel, Boyz II Men, Luke Bryan, Andra Day, Chris Stapleton and Yolanda Adams — hosted by Anthony Anderson.

Aired: 05/16/22 | Expires: 02/24/23
Lionel Richie: Gershwin Prize
Corporate funding is provided by Wells Fargo. Funding is also provided by AARP, Universal Music Group and ASCAP. Travel is provided by United Airlines. Funding is also provided by The Leonore S. Gershwin Trust; The Ira & Leonore Gershwin Philanthropic Fund; and William C. Burton. Major funding is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Joni Mitchell: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize Teaser
Watch 1:20
Gershwin Prize
Joni Mitchell: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize Teaser
Tune in March 31st to watch Joni Mitchell receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize.
Preview: S2023 | 1:20
The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize Salutes Lionel Richie
Watch 0:50
Gershwin Prize
The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize Salutes Lionel Richie
This May, The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song salutes Lionel Richie.
Clip: S2022 | 0:50
Lionel Richie Accepts the Gershwin Prize
Watch 7:23
Gershwin Prize
Lionel Richie Accepts the Gershwin Prize
Lionel Richie gives his acceptance speech for the 2022 Gershwin Prize.
Clip: S2022 | 7:23
Lionel Richie: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize Teaser
Watch 0:32
Gershwin Prize
Lionel Richie: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize Teaser
Join us to celebrate Lionel Richie, the 2022 recipient of the Gershwin Prize.
Preview: S2022 | 0:32
Promo
Watch 0:32
Gershwin Prize
Promo
Watch Paul McCartney: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.
Preview: S2010 E1 | 0:32
Garth Brooks and Band Perform Thunder Rolls
Watch 0:17
Gershwin Prize
Garth Brooks and Band Perform Thunder Rolls
Garth Brooks and Band Perform the award-winning hit song, Thunder Rolls.
Clip: S2020 | 0:17
The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize Salutes Garth Brooks
Watch 0:13
Gershwin Prize
The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize Salutes Garth Brooks
This March, The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize salutes Garth Brooks.
Preview: S2020 | 0:13
Garth Brooks: Gershwin Prize
Watch 1:55:41
Gershwin Prize
Garth Brooks: Gershwin Prize
Watch Garth Brooks receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 1:55:41
Gershwin Prize - Garth Brooks | Promo
Watch 0:30
Gershwin Prize
Gershwin Prize - Garth Brooks | Promo
The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song salutes music icon, Garth Brooks.
Preview: S2020 | 0:30
Patti LaBelle Performs
Watch 0:58
Gershwin Prize
Patti LaBelle Performs
Patti LaBelle performs at the 2019 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize.
Clip: S2019 E1 | 0:58
All
  • All
  • Gershwin Prize Season 2020
  • Emilio and Gloria Estefan: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize
  • Tony Bennett: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize
  • Gershwin Prize Season 2016
  • Gershwin Prize Season 2015
  • Carole King: Library of Congress Gershwin Prize
  • Celebrating the Music of Paul McCartney
