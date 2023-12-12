Extras
The team reunites to record the last show, but there are a few surprises still in store.
Sophie is banished to Blackpool to await her fate and wonders if her career is over.
While Sophie and Clive’s off-screen romance is all the buzz, Sophie makes a discovery.
With the show a huge hit, Barbara’s life changes overnight.
Barbara lands a lead role in a new sitcom, but news from home threatens her plans.
Barbara Parker heads to London to take on the male-dominated world of comedy by storm.
The team reunites to record the last show, but there are a few surprises still in store.
Sophie is banished to Blackpool to await her fate and wonders if her career is over.
While Sophie and Clive’s off-screen romance is all the buzz, Sophie makes a discovery.
With the show a huge hit, Barbara’s life changes overnight.
Barbara Parker leaves Blackpool for London and embarks on her dream to work in comedy.