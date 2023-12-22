Funny Woman

Extras
With the show a huge hit, Barbara’s life changes overnight.
Barbara lands a lead role in a new sitcom, but news from home threatens her plans.
It’s the height of the swinging 60s and Barbara Parker has just been crowned Miss Blackpool – but she’s certain there has to be more to life than being a beauty queen in a seaside town. With the bright lights of London calling, Barbara packs her bags and heads off to the city where she looks to take on the male-dominated world of comedy by storm.