Firing Line

Kevin Hassett

Season 2025 Episode 9 | 26m 46s

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett discusses President Trump’s plans for tariffs, tax cuts, and spending cuts in an interview taped before Trump’s re-election. He defends the Fed’s independence and denies Trump is a threat to democracy.

Aired: 02/27/25
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Scott Lincicome and Jeff Ferry
Jeff Ferry and Scott Lincicome discuss the impact of President Trump’s tariffs.
Episode: S2025 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Philip K. Howard and Will Marshall
Philip K. Howard and Will Marshall discuss Trump's deep state blitz, DOGE, and advice for Elon Musk.
Episode: S2025 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Richard Carmona
Richard Carmona discusses Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and how to prepare for the next pandemic.
Episode: S2025 E6 | 26:46
Watch 25:56
Firing Line
James Carville and Mike Murphy
James Carville and Mike Murphy discuss the fallout from the 2024 election and Trump's second term.
Episode: S2025 E5 | 25:56
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Newt Gingrich
Newt Gingrich discusses his new documentary and makes a conservative case for legal immigration.
Episode: S2025 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Juan Williams
Juan Williams discusses what he sees as a second civil rights movement and the backlash against it.
Episode: S2025 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Katya Snytsina and Natalia Kaliada
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Katya Snytsina and Natalia Kaliada discuss Lukashenko’s dictatorship.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jonathan Haidt
Jonathan Haidt discusses his book, "The Anxious Generation," and Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Misty Copeland
Misty Copeland weighs in on diversity in ballet and the future of the art form.
Episode: S2024 E52 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Peggy Noonan
Peggy Noonan reflects on her career in politics and media and how Trump changed the GOP.
Episode: S2024 E51 | 26:46