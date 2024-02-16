© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Firing Line

Jared Cohen

Season 2024 Episode 7 | 26m 46s

Jared Cohen discusses “Life After Power,” his new book about post-presidential roles—from John Quincy Adams’ nine terms in Congress to Herbert Hoover's humanitarian work to George W. Bush's painting—and says ex-presidents are essential to democracy.

Aired: 02/15/24
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Raphael Warnock
Raphael Warnock discusses the economy, abortion and other key issues in the upcoming race.
Episode: S2022 E622 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
William Barr
Former Attorney General William Barr denounces Trump's 2024 bid.
Episode: S2022 E621 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Asa Hutchinson
Governor Asa Hutchinson assesses the GOP’s weak performance in the 2022 midterm elections.
Episode: S2022 E620 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Maggie Haberman
Maggie Haberman gives the inside account of interviewing Donald Trump for her biography.
Episode: S2022 E619 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Evan McMullin
Evan McMullin discusses his race against Utah's Republican Sen. Mike Lee.
Episode: S2022 E618 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Matthew Continetti
Matthew Continetti discusses the evolution & future of the American conservative movement.
Episode: S2022 E617 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Masih Alinejad
Masih Alinejad calls the protests in Iran a revolution that will bring down the regime.
Episode: S2022 E616 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Cori Bush
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) discusses surviving sexual assault as she is out with a memoir.
Episode: S2022 E615 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Oksana Markarova
Ukrainian Amb. to the U.S. Oksana Markarova discusses Russia’s nuclear threats.
Episode: S2022 E614 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Iván Duque Márquez
Iván Duque Márquez warns against the rise of left-wing populism in Colombia.
Episode: S2022 E613 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sheila Johnson
Entrepreneur and philanthropist Sheila Johnson discusses her memoir “Walk Through Fire”.
Episode: S2024 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
David Petraeus
Ret. Gen. David Petraeus discusses the response to the Iran-backed militia's drone strike.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Deborah Lipstadt
Deborah Lipstadt
Episode: S2024 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Chris Sununu
New Hampshire GOP Gov. Chris Sununu explains why he supports Nikki Haley for president.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Tony Gonzales
Tony Gonzales discusses the influx of migrants and his policy ideas addressing the crisis.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Tim Alberta
Tim Alberta discusses his book exploring evangelical Christians' loyalty to Donald Trump.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jewel Kilcher
Jewel discusses her journey from a troubled upbringing in Alaska to music megastardom.
Episode: S2023 E726 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jonathan Greenblatt
Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt discusses rising antisemitism since Oct. 7.
Episode: S2023 E725 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Leopoldo Lopez
Exiled Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez discusses the fight against autocracy.
Episode: S2023 E724 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Maria Ressa
Maria Ressa discusses how the spread of false news on social media threatens democracy.
Episode: S2023 E723 | 26:46