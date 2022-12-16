It's All My Fault

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Doug's Geology Journal

Season 1 Episode 102 | 26m 46s

Doug is well acquainted with California's San Andreas Fault, having lived on top of it for many years. He takes us to quake-stricken locations like San Francisco as well as places like Santa Barbara, created by the grinding action of the two tectonic plates that meet at the fault. Movement on the fault has shoved rock formations hundreds of miles and built mountain ranges and coastal terraces.

Aired: 01/07/23 | Expires: 03/15/23
Doug explores Iceland's many geologic wonders, including an erupting volcano.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Doug rides the roller coaster terrain of America's Basin and Range Province.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46