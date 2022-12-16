An Army of Caterpillars

Doug explores Iceland's many geologic wonders, including an erupting volcano.
Doug travels the jagged length of California's restless San Andreas Fault.
The Basin and Range geologic province is where the Earth’s crust has been raised up and stretched and broken apart into parallel blocks of rock, creating a repeating series of rugged mountain ranges with valleys between them. Doug descends into California's Death Valley and climbs high into the wilderness mountain ranges of Nevada, before descending into another far-flung basin.