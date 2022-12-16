© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

An Army of Caterpillars
Doug's Geology Journal

Season 1 Episode 103 | 26m 46s

The Basin and Range geologic province is where the Earth’s crust has been raised up and stretched and broken apart into parallel blocks of rock, creating a repeating series of rugged mountain ranges with valleys between them. Doug descends into California's Death Valley and climbs high into the wilderness mountain ranges of Nevada, before descending into another far-flung basin.

Aired: 01/07/23 | Expires: 03/22/23
