A Whole Lotta Lava

Doug rides the roller coaster terrain of America's Basin and Range Province.
Doug travels the jagged length of California's restless San Andreas Fault.
A volcano is erupting on Iceland, and Doug arrives just as fountains of lava bring up from the depths rare materials as old as the Earth itself. Iceland is defined by its geology, and Doug explores gargantuan waterfalls roaring over ancient lava flows; ice caps, glaciers, and geysers; and how the island is split down the middle by the parting of two massive tectonic plates.