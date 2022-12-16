© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

A Whole Lotta Lava
Doug's Geology Journal

A Whole Lotta Lava

Season 1 Episode 101 | 26m 46s

A volcano is erupting on Iceland, and Doug arrives just as fountains of lava bring up from the depths rare materials as old as the Earth itself. Iceland is defined by its geology, and Doug explores gargantuan waterfalls roaring over ancient lava flows; ice caps, glaciers, and geysers; and how the island is split down the middle by the parting of two massive tectonic plates.

Aired: 01/07/23
A Whole Lotta Lava
