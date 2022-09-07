© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations

Wynton Marsalis

Season 4 Episode 408 | 25m 30s

Wynton Marsalis, Jazz at Lincoln Center managing and artistic director, talks about growing up with racism, who his biggest influencers were, and how he kept performing during the pandemic.

Aired: 10/26/22 | Expires: 11/24/22
Wynton Marsalis
Tricia Griffith
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Tricia Griffith
Tricia Griffith explains how she went from the head of human resources to CEO.
Episode: S4 E413 | 25:30
Chris Kempczinski
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Chris Kempczinski
Chris Kempczinski discusses the pandemic, wages, and what makes their fries taste good.
Episode: S4 E412 | 25:30
John Mackey
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
John Mackey
John Mackey talks about having the company being bought by Amazon.
Episode: S4 E411 | 25:30
Darren Walker
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Darren Walker
Darren Walker talks about social justice and equality in the boardroom.
Episode: S4 E410 | 25:30
Diane von Furstenberg
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Diane von Furstenberg
Diane von Furstenberg talks about resetting her business and brand and speaking her mind.
Episode: S4 E409 | 25:30
Ruth Porat
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Ruth Porat
Ruth Porat talks about breaking through the glass ceiling on Wall Street.
Episode: S4 E407 | 25:30
Mark Cuban
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Mark Cuban
Mark Cuban talks about building his fortune, his aspirations for the Mavs and investing.
Episode: S4 E406 | 25:30
Lonnie Bunch
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Lonnie Bunch
Lonnie Bunch talks about how the COVID-19 crisis brought the museum together.
Episode: S4 E405 | 25:30
Stephen Breyer
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Stephen Breyer
Stephen Breyer discusses his relationship with the other justices on the high court.
Episode: S4 E404 | 25:30
José Andrés
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
José Andrés
José Andrés talks about his transition from chef to humanitarian and the hunger crisis.
Episode: S4 E403 | 25:30
