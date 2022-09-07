Tricia Griffith

Extras
Chris Kempczinski discusses the pandemic, wages, and what makes their fries taste good.
John Mackey talks about having the company being bought by Amazon.
Darren Walker talks about social justice and equality in the boardroom.
Diane von Furstenberg talks about resetting her business and brand and speaking her mind.
Wynton Marsalis talks about growing up with racism and who his biggest influencers were.
Ruth Porat talks about breaking through the glass ceiling on Wall Street.
Mark Cuban talks about building his fortune, his aspirations for the Mavs and investing.
Lonnie Bunch talks about how the COVID-19 crisis brought the museum together.
Stephen Breyer discusses his relationship with the other justices on the high court.
José Andrés talks about his transition from chef to humanitarian and the hunger crisis.
All
-
All
-
The David Rubenstein Show Peer to Peer Conversations
-
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
-
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
-
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Kristalina Georgieva talks about the Fund’s role in ensuring vaccine access.
Shouzi Chew talks about government regulation, user safety and how to become a TikTok star
Chris Kempczinski discusses the pandemic, wages, and what makes their fries taste good.
John Mackey talks about having the company being bought by Amazon.
Darren Walker talks about social justice and equality in the boardroom.
Diane von Furstenberg talks about resetting her business and brand and speaking her mind.
Wynton Marsalis talks about growing up with racism and who his biggest influencers were.
Ruth Porat talks about breaking through the glass ceiling on Wall Street.
Mark Cuban talks about building his fortune, his aspirations for the Mavs and investing.
Lonnie Bunch talks about how the COVID-19 crisis brought the museum together.