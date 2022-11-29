Extras
Long after Lincoln was nominated, politicians in his own party still hoped to reconvene.
Preview The Civil War, which was restored and remastered in high-definition in 2015.
Ken Burns shares how his interest in the Civil War developed.
Ken Burns talks about the benefits of restoring The Civil War series in 4K.
General George McClellan takes command of the Union army.
Lincoln authorizes the first African-American troops.
By mid-century, the country was deeply divided.
The feeling among the Southern members for dissolution of the Union becomes more general.
April 7, 1865, Grant writes to Lee. April 9, 1865. Lee sends word that he will surrender.
In late 1864, Sherman decides to march his army from Atlanta to Savannah.