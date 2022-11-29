© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
The Civil War

Between 1861 and 1865, Americans made war on each other and killed each other in great numbers if only to become the kind of country that could no longer conceive of how that was possible. What began as a bitter dispute over Union and States' Rights, ended as a struggle over the meaning of freedom in America.

Making The Civil War: 25 Years Later
Watch 28:19
The Civil War
Making The Civil War: 25 Years Later
Ken Burns, Ric Burns, Buddy Squires, and Allen Moore discuss the making of The Civil War.
Special: 28:19
1865: "War Is All Hell"/"The Better Angels of Our Nature"
Watch 2:14:38
The Civil War
1865: "War Is All Hell"/"The Better Angels of Our Nature"
Richmond falls to Grant's army, Lee surrenders, Lincoln is assassinated, and the war ends.
Episode: S1 E5 | 2:14:38
1864: "Valley of the Shadow of Death"/"Most Hallowed Ground"
Watch 2:18:35
The Civil War
1864: "Valley of the Shadow of Death"/"Most Hallowed Ground"
While causalities mount, Lincoln’s re-election chances dim.
Episode: S1 E4 | 2:18:35
Production made possible by grants from General Motors Corporation, National Endowment for the Humanities, Corporation for Public Broadcasting, The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations, John D and Catherine T MacArthur Foundation
Extras
Lincoln's Troubled Re-Election
Watch 4:46
The Civil War
Lincoln's Troubled Re-Election
Long after Lincoln was nominated, politicians in his own party still hoped to reconvene.
Clip: S1 | 4:46
Official Trailer
Watch 0:00
The Civil War
Official Trailer
Preview The Civil War, which was restored and remastered in high-definition in 2015.
Preview: S1 | 0:00
Q & A: Civil War Interest
Watch 0:00
The Civil War
Q & A: Civil War Interest
Ken Burns shares how his interest in the Civil War developed.
Preview: S1 | 0:00
Q & A: The Civil War in 4K
Watch 3:04
The Civil War
Q & A: The Civil War in 4K
Ken Burns talks about the benefits of restoring The Civil War series in 4K.
Preview: S1 | 3:04
A Thousand Mile Front
Watch 3:27
The Civil War
A Thousand Mile Front
General George McClellan takes command of the Union army.
Clip: S1 | 3:27
Bottom Rail on Top
Watch 7:49
The Civil War
Bottom Rail on Top
Lincoln authorizes the first African-American troops.
Clip: S1 | 7:49
A House Divided
Watch 3:16
The Civil War
A House Divided
By mid-century, the country was deeply divided.
Clip: S1 | 3:16
Secessionitis
Watch 0:00
The Civil War
Secessionitis
The feeling among the Southern members for dissolution of the Union becomes more general.
Clip: S1 | 0:00
Appomattox
Watch 11:07
The Civil War
Appomattox
April 7, 1865, Grant writes to Lee. April 9, 1865. Lee sends word that he will surrender.
Clip: S1 | 11:07
Sherman's March
Watch 10:51
The Civil War
Sherman's March
In late 1864, Sherman decides to march his army from Atlanta to Savannah.
Clip: S1 | 10:51