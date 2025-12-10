© 2026 Ideastream Public Media

Bookish

Such Devoted Sisters, Part 1

Season 1 Episode 5 | 51m 31s

The Walsingham Hotel has seen it all and come through the war battered but unbowed. But can the grand old place cope with murder? When Captain Victor Orr is felled by a poisoned cocktail in the hotel bar, there is no end of potential suspects — including Trottie! But was Captain Orr the intended victim? The two exiled Princesses of Scutari — living in constant fear of assassination — think not.

Aired: 02/07/26 | Expires: 02/22/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
Bookish
Episode 6 Preview
As tension builds and the hotel staff rebel, can Book unmask Captain Orr’s murderer?
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Bookish
Episode 5 Preview
Exiled royalty, a poisoning and Trottie as a suspect. Is this Book’s toughest case yet?
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Bookish
Episode 4 Preview
Book and his team race to unmask the film-set killer before they can strike again.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Bookish
Episode 3 Preview
A film crew takes over Archangel Lane, bringing both glamour and murder to Book’s door.
Clip: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Bookish
Episode 2 Preview
The bombsite skeletons yield vital new evidence and Harkup’s killer is brought to book.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Bookish
Season 1 Preview
A bookshop owner helps the police solve the knottiest of murders in post-war London.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 52:47
Bookish
Such Devoted Sisters, Part 2
As tension builds and the hotel staff rebel, can Book unmask Captain Orr’s murderer?
Episode: S1 E6 | 52:47
Watch 51:35
Bookish
Deadly Nitrate, Part 2
Book and his team race to unmask the film-set killer before they can strike again.
Episode: S1 E4 | 51:35
Watch 51:39
Bookish
Deadly Nitrate, Part 1
A film crew takes over Archangel Lane, bringing both glamour and murder to Book’s door.
Episode: S1 E3 | 51:39
Watch 53:24
Bookish
Slightly Foxed, Part 2
The bombsite skeletons yield vital new evidence and Harkup’s killer is brought to book.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:24
Watch 50:30
Bookish
Slightly Foxed, Part 1
It’s just another day at Book’s Bookshop. A new assistant to train. And a murder to solve….
Episode: S1 E1 | 50:30