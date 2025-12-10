© 2026 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Bookish

Slightly Foxed, Part 1

Season 1 Episode 1 | 50m 30s

It’s Jack’s first day as Book’s assistant. But excavation of a nearby bomb site means the business of bookselling takes an instant back seat, because the site is full of skeletons. And when local chemist Harkup is found poisoned in his shop, Jack realizes that his new employer has an unexpected sideline: solving murders.

Aired: 01/10/26 | Expires: 01/25/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
Bookish
Episode 6 Preview
As tension builds and the hotel staff rebel, can Book unmask Captain Orr’s murderer?
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Bookish
Episode 5 Preview
Exiled royalty, a poisoning and Trottie as a suspect. Is this Book’s toughest case yet?
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Bookish
Episode 4 Preview
Book and his team race to unmask the film-set killer before they can strike again.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Bookish
Episode 3 Preview
A film crew takes over Archangel Lane, bringing both glamour and murder to Book’s door.
Clip: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Bookish
Episode 2 Preview
The bombsite skeletons yield vital new evidence and Harkup’s killer is brought to book.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Bookish
Season 1 Preview
A bookshop owner helps the police solve the knottiest of murders in post-war London.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 52:47
Bookish
Such Devoted Sisters, Part 2
As tension builds and the hotel staff rebel, can Book unmask Captain Orr’s murderer?
Episode: S1 E6 | 52:47
Watch 51:31
Bookish
Such Devoted Sisters, Part 1
Exiled royalty, a poisoning and Trottie as a suspect. Is this Book’s toughest case yet?
Episode: S1 E5 | 51:31
Watch 51:35
Bookish
Deadly Nitrate, Part 2
Book and his team race to unmask the film-set killer before they can strike again.
Episode: S1 E4 | 51:35
Watch 51:39
Bookish
Deadly Nitrate, Part 1
A film crew takes over Archangel Lane, bringing both glamour and murder to Book’s door.
Episode: S1 E3 | 51:39
Watch 53:24
Bookish
Slightly Foxed, Part 2
The bombsite skeletons yield vital new evidence and Harkup’s killer is brought to book.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:24