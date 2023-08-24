© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Becoming Frida Kahlo

Love and Loss

Season 1 Episode 2 | 55m 58s

Follow Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera’s journey to America as they achieve celebrity, and Frida experiences tragic losses with the death of her mother and a miscarriage, inspiring her to create some of her most powerful and iconic paintings.

Aired: 09/25/23 | Expires: 10/24/23
