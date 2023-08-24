Love and Loss

Extras
Explore Frida Kahlo’s later life.
Frida is the talk of NYC when she presents shocking paintings at her first solo art show.
Follow Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera’s journey to America.
Frida Kahlo faces the ultimate betrayal from those closest to her.
Explore the early life of Frida Kahlo as she discovers her genius for painting.
Explore Frida Kahlo’s extraordinary life and her stormy relationship with Diego Rivera.
Explore the life of celebrated artist Frida Kahlo in a three-part docuseries.
