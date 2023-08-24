© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Becoming Frida Kahlo

A Star Is Born

Season 1 Episode 3

Explore Frida Kahlo’s life including her affair with Leon Trotsky, her trip to Paris on the eve of WWII with surrealist pioneer Andre Breton, and her return to Mexico where she divorces and then remarries husband Diego Rivera before her death.

Aired: 10/02/23
Extras
Watch 0:30
Becoming Frida Kahlo
Episode 3 Preview
Explore Frida Kahlo’s later life.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 1:55
Becoming Frida Kahlo
A Modern Mexican Artist in New York
Frida is the talk of NYC when she presents shocking paintings at her first solo art show.
Clip: S1 E3 | 1:55
Watch 1:31
Becoming Frida Kahlo
Frida and Cristina
Frida Kahlo faces the ultimate betrayal from those closest to her.
Clip: S1 E2 | 1:31
Watch 0:30
Becoming Frida Kahlo
Episode 2 Preview
Follow Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera’s journey to America.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 2:01
Becoming Frida Kahlo
Frida Kahlo, A Rule Breaker
Explore Frida Kahlo’s extraordinary life and her stormy relationship with Diego Rivera.
Preview: S1 | 2:01
Watch 0:30
Becoming Frida Kahlo
Preview
Explore the life of celebrated artist Frida Kahlo in a three-part docuseries.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
