Astrid

The Haunting (Part 1)

Season 1 Episode 2 | 51m 02s

When a lawyer collapses in a courtroom, Raphaelle and Astrid start an investigation which leads them to a house filled with supernatural phenomena.

Aired: 11/02/22
Extras
Invisible
Watch 53:44
Astrid
Invisible
A woman is murdered, but the main suspect was in prison at the time of the events.
Episode: S1 E9 | 53:44
The Man Who Never Was
Watch 56:53
Astrid
The Man Who Never Was
The duo ends up confronting the leader of an eco-terrorist group.
Episode: S1 E7 | 56:53
Watch 53:01
Astrid
Closed Room
The duo starts an investigation on the trail of a tragic fire.
Episode: S1 E5 | 53:01
The Haunting (Part 2)
Watch 52:13
Astrid
The Haunting (Part 2)
Raphaelle and Astrid take an interest in a former resident of the mysterious house.
Episode: S1 E3 | 52:13
The Dead and Company
Watch 55:17
Astrid
The Dead and Company
After the president of an autistic association dies mysteriously, a new corpse is found.
Episode: S1 E8 | 55:17
Fulcanelli
Watch 55:41
Astrid
Fulcanelli
Astrid and Raphaelle find out the identity of the dead body found after the collapse.
Episode: S1 E6 | 55:41
Missing Link
Watch 50:23
Astrid
Missing Link
A Natural History Museum employee is found dead at the foot of a dinosaur skeleton.
Episode: S1 E4 | 50:23
Puzzle
Watch 1:30:14
Astrid
Puzzle
Commander Coste meets Astrid, who givers her a helping hand.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:30:14
Preview
Watch 0:30
Astrid
Preview
Astrid Nielsen works in the library of the judicial police. She has Asperger's syndrome.
Preview: 0:30
