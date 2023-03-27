Extras
The duo ends up confronting the leader of an eco-terrorist group.
Raphaelle and Astrid take an interest in a former resident of the mysterious house.
Raphaelle and Astrid start an investigation.
After the president of an autistic association dies mysteriously, a new corpse is found.
Astrid and Raphaelle find out the identity of the dead body found after the collapse.
A Natural History Museum employee is found dead at the foot of a dinosaur skeleton.
A man is killed in an ultra-secure factory and the main suspect has inexplicably escaped.
A lawyer is killed in front of twelve witnesses who won’t--or can’t--help the police.
A woman accused of murder takes hostages at the criminal documentation department.
