E13 | Lathe Turned Segmented Bowl | Ask This Old House

Extras
Tom builds, paints, and installs a Little Free Library for an elementary school.
Richard replaces a water heater; Tom assesses woodpecker damage; Mauro paints tile.
America’s most trusted home improvement team hits the road again
In Season 14, Ask This Old House crew is hitting the road
Tom Silva & Kevin O'Connor help Boston Marathon bombing victim Karen Rand.
In this episode, we help two homeowners with disabilities make their homes more accessible
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look back at some of their best moments.
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
All
-
All
-
S22 Ask This Old House
-
S21 Ask This Old House
-
Season 20 - Ask This Old House
-
Ask This Old House
-
Ask This Old House Season 18
-
Ask This Old House
-
Ask This Old House
-
Ask This Old House Season 15
-
Ask This Old House Season 14
-
Ask This Old House Season 13
Mauro paints wood paneling; Lee shears shrubs; Nathan builds a daycare mud kitchen.
Richard troubleshoots a shower with no hot water; Jimmy DiResta makes a leather tote bag.
Mauro paints over graffiti; Ross discusses radon testing; Nathan installs closet shelves.
Nathan converts a window into a backdoor; The cast discusses house-hunting dealbreakers.
Heath discusses generator options; Jenn builds a worm farm; Mauro paints a front door.
Lee talks winter prep; Richard shows a water heater; Tom builds a miter saw station.
Jenn creates a rain garden; Ross explains moisture meters; Mark installs a railing.
Mauro whitewashes an outdoor bench; Tom repairs a double pane window.
Heath installs a generator transfer switch; Mark fixes a faulty brick lintel repair.
Nathan builds a utility cover; Mark removes stubborn creosote from a brick fireplace.