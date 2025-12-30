© 2026 Ideastream Public Media

Ask This Old House

E10 | Idaho Backyard Makeover | Ask This Old House

Season 24 Episode 10 | 23m 42s

Jenn Nawada travels to Idaho to revamp a backyard of a homeowner who hosts weekly potluck dinner parties. His Monday Night Dinners now draw up to 100-200 guests, overwhelming a space not built for crowds. Jenn and the community redesign the yard for smoother flow and function. Then, Mark McCullough replaces two rusted window wells, demonstrating proper removal and installation.

Aired: 01/07/26 | Expires: 01/23/26
Funding for Ask This Old House is provided by The Home Depot, Renewal By Andersen, and ChipDrop.
