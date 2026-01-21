© 2026 Ideastream Public Media

Ask This Old House

E13 | Split Water Heater, Attic Ladder | Ask This Old House

Season 24 Episode 13 | 23m 42s

Ross Trethewey upgrades a home to a solar-assisted split heat pump water heater, ideal for cold climates. Kevin O'Connor and Jenn Nawada discuss 3 common houseplant pests- mealy bugs, spider mites, and fungus gnats. Jenn shares some simple tricks to banish them. Nathan Gilbert solves a tough attic access issue by installing a new hatch and pull-down ladder.

Aired: 01/28/26 | Expires: 02/12/26
Aired: 01/28/26 | Expires: 02/12/26
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E5 | Medicine Cabinet, Chimney Crown | Ask This Old House
Nathan installs a bathroom recessed cabinet; Mark repairs a chimney crown.
Episode: S23 E5 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E8 | Little Free Library | Ask This Old House
Tom builds, paints, and installs a Little Free Library for an elementary school.
Episode: S21 E8 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E7 | Paint Tile, Water Tank Replacement | Ask This Old House
Richard replaces a water heater; Tom assesses woodpecker damage; Mauro paints tile.
Episode: S21 E7 | 23:42
Watch 3:53
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH Sneak Peek | The 16th Season of Ask This Old House
America’s most trusted home improvement team hits the road again
Preview: S16 | 3:53
Watch 2:27
Ask This Old House
The 14th Season of Ask This Old House
In Season 14, Ask This Old House crew is hitting the road
Preview: S14 | 2:27
Watch 2:11
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Helping a Boston Marathon Bombing Victim
Tom Silva & Kevin O'Connor help Boston Marathon bombing victim Karen Rand.
Preview: S12 | 2:11
Watch 0:45
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Making Homes Accessible
In this episode, we help two homeowners with disabilities make their homes more accessible
Preview: S12 | 0:45
Watch 0:45
Ask This Old House
Preview: Ask TOH | 300th Episode
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look back at some of their best moments.
Preview: S12 | 0:45
Watch 2:12
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Fooling Around
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
Clip: S12 | 2:12
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E12 | Paint Ceiling, Squeaky Floor | Ask This Old House
How to paint a ceiling; comparing siding material; a DIY fix for a squeaky floor.
Episode: S24 E12 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E11 | Speakeasy Hidden Door | Ask This Old House
How to use a toilet flange repair kit; gas mower maintenance; installing a hidden door.
Episode: S24 E11 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E10 | Idaho Backyard Makeover | Ask This Old House
Jenn redesigns an Idaho backyard to host large dinner parties; Mark replaces window wells.
Episode: S24 E10 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E9 | Garage Storage, Anode Rod | Ask This Old House
Overhead garage storage; 3-way smart switch installation; anode rod maintenance.
Episode: S24 E9 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E8 | Regrade Lawn, Solid Core Doors | Ask This Old House
Regrading a yard; houseplants for any light level; replacing hollow core doors to solid.
Episode: S24 E8 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E7 | Seabees, Paint Galvanized Railing | Ask This Old House
Nathan visits a Navy Seabees base; all about trailer hitches; repaint galvanized railing.
Episode: S24 E7 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E6 | Sustainable Grass, Driveway Lights | Ask This Old House
Sustainable grass alternatives; common types of nail designs; brightening up a driveway.
Episode: S24 E6 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E5 | Planting Arborvitae, Storage Rack | Ask This Old House
Planting arborvitaes; fireplace tools 101; how to build a container tote storage rack.
Episode: S24 E5 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E4 | Washer Dryer Relocation | Ask This Old House
The importance of hearing protection; installing a stacked washer dryer unit in a closet.
Episode: S24 E4 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E3 | Houseplant Soil, Spot Point Brick | Ask This Old House
Remove ring stains from a wood table; soil for houseplants; spot pointing a brick floor.
Episode: S24 E3 | 23:42