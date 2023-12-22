© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
playLiveRadio
nextUp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp zeroTimestamp
drawerHeading
Ask This Old House

E10 | Window to Door Conversion | Ask This Old House

seasonNumberLabel 22 episodeNumberLabel 10 | 23m 42s

Nathan Gilbert helps a homeowner create a backyard entrance by converting a window into a backdoor; The team discusses what they look for in houses for sale that could be considered deal breakers for homeowners not looking to undertake major repairs or renovations.

airedLabel 01/10/24 | expiresLabel01/25/24
Funding for ASK THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot.
Extras
watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E8 | Little Free Library | Ask This Old House
Tom builds, paints, and installs a Little Free Library for an elementary school.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel21 episodeNumberLabel8 | 23:42
watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E7 | Paint Tile, Water Tank Replacement | Ask This Old House
Richard replaces a water heater; Tom assesses woodpecker damage; Mauro paints tile.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel21 episodeNumberLabel7 | 23:42
watch 3:53
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH Sneak Peek | The 16th Season of Ask This Old House
America’s most trusted home improvement team hits the road again
Preview: seasonNumberLabel16 | 3:53
watch 2:27
Ask This Old House
The 14th Season of Ask This Old House
In Season 14, Ask This Old House crew is hitting the road
Preview: seasonNumberLabel14 | 2:27
watch 2:11
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Helping a Boston Marathon Bombing Victim
Tom Silva & Kevin O'Connor help Boston Marathon bombing victim Karen Rand.
Preview: seasonNumberLabel12 | 2:11
watch 0:45
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Making Homes Accessible
In this episode, we help two homeowners with disabilities make their homes more accessible
Preview: seasonNumberLabel12 | 0:45
watch 0:45
Ask This Old House
Preview: Ask TOH | 300th Episode
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look back at some of their best moments.
Preview: seasonNumberLabel12 | 0:45
watch 2:12
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Fooling Around
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
Clip: seasonNumberLabel12 | 2:12
filterResetLabel
  • filterResetLabel
  • S22 Ask This Old House
  • S21 Ask This Old House
  • Season 20 - Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House Season 18
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House Season 15
  • Ask This Old House Season 14
  • Ask This Old House Season 13
watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E9 | Paint Front Door, Generator | Ask This Old House
Heath discusses generator options; Jenn builds a worm farm; Mauro paints a front door.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel22 episodeNumberLabel9 | 23:42
watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E8 | Winter Prep, Miter Saw Station | Ask This Old House
Lee talks winter prep; Richard shows a water heater; Tom builds a miter saw station.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel22 episodeNumberLabel8 | 23:42
watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E7 | Rain Garden, Wrought Iron Railing | Ask This Old House
Jenn creates a rain garden; Ross explains moisture meters; Mark installs a railing.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel22 episodeNumberLabel7 | 23:42
watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E6 | Double Pane Window, Paint Bench | Ask This Old House
Mauro whitewashes an outdoor bench; Tom repairs a double pane window.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel22 episodeNumberLabel6 | 23:42
watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E5 | Generator Hookup, Brick Lintel | Ask This Old House
Heath installs a generator transfer switch; Mark fixes a faulty brick lintel repair.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel22 episodeNumberLabel5 | 23:42
watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E4 | Creosote Removal, Utility Cover | Ask This Old House
Nathan builds a utility cover; Mark removes stubborn creosote from a brick fireplace.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel22 episodeNumberLabel4 | 23:42
watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E3 | Shower Valve, Sloped Landscape | Ask This Old House
Ask This Old House celebrates Lee Gilliam; Lee and Jenn refresh an eroding sloped yard.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel22 episodeNumberLabel3 | 23:42
watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E2 | String Lights, Kitchen Painting | Ask This Old House
Heath installs patio string lights; Mauro color matches a retro kitchen cabinet.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel22 episodeNumberLabel2 | 23:42
watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E1 | Girl Scout Community Garden | Ask This Old House
The team helps a local Girl Scout troop rebuild a community garden.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel22 episodeNumberLabel1 | 23:42
watch 23:12
Ask This Old House
E26 | Sawmill, Bar Top | Ask This Old House
Nathan mills a slab of an old red oak and teams up with Tom to turn it into a bar top.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel21 episodeNumberLabel26 | 23:12