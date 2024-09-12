© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Applause

Lake County Captains support Northeast Ohio artists

Season 26 Episode 33 | 26m 46s

The Lake County Captains might be a minor-league baseball team, but they've got major plans to support area artists. Recently, the Captains hired current students or recent graduates of the Cleveland Institute of Art to celebrate America's pastime.

Aired: 09/11/24
Watch 26:46
Applause
Art Saves and the Cleveland Orchestra
Northeast Ohio artists whose lives were saved by the power of art.
Episode: S26 E32 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Poetry from the unhoused
Poetry brings men together in an unexpected place - a Cleveland shelter.
Episode: S26 E31 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Cleveland Museum of Art sculptures and Apollo's Fire
Check out the towering sculptures that greet visitors at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
Episode: S26 E30 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Past Times Arcade and Jsszca
A pinball wizard shows off his incredible collection at the Past Times Arcade in Girard, Ohio.
Episode: S26 E29 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Martín Céspedes and the Oberlin Orchestra
Choreographer Martín Céspedes leads Porthouse Theatre actors through their paces.
Episode: S26 E28 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Composer Allison Loggins-Hull
Composer Allison Loggins-Hull creates new work for the Cleveland Orchestra.
Episode: S26 E27 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Holden trains and 1924 Lorain tornado
Get on board the Pollinator Express at Holden Arboretum
Episode: S26 E26 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Ruth Bader Ginsburg play and ChamberFest Cleveland
Ruth Bader Ginsburg gets the spotlight in a new play from Ensemble Theatre.
Episode: S26 E25 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Jazz musician Bobby Selvaggio
Sax man Bobby Selvaggio looks to his dad and his son for musical inspirations.
Episode: S26 E24 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Ernest Warther Museum and Michelangelo Lovelace
Learn about Dover master carver Ernest "Mooney" Warther and Cleveland painter Michelangelo Lovelace.
Episode: S26 E23 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • Applause Season 26
  • Applause Season 25
  • Applause Season 24
  • Applause Season 23
  • Applause Season 22
  • Applause Season 19
  • Applause Season 18
  • Applause Season 17
  • Applause Season 16
  • Applause Season 15
