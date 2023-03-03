Applause March 17, 2023: Artist & Poet Danielle N. Dixon

Extras
We step inside a dance class at the National Center for Choreography in Akron.
Students are making their voices heard through an exhibition at Akron's Summit Artspace.
Iraqi American painter Kubra Alhilali transitions from hardship to hope in Cleveland.
Satellite images of earth are transformed into colorful quilts in Ashtabula County.
Get uncomfortable with sitting as we explore a new exhibit of modern art in Oberlin.
"A Quiet Greatness" is a new book highlighting the automobiles of Japan.
Cleveland Institute of Art student Derek Walker shares the meaning behind his paintings.
The Corner Field Model Railroad Museum delights visitors from near and far.
Follow an Akron photographer as she documents the forgotten era of shopping malls.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood welcomes a suite of 10 prints by Andy Warhol.
