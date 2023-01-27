Applause February 3, 2023: "Like a Good Armchair" Exhibit

Extras
"A Quiet Greatness" is a new book highlighting the automobiles of Japan.
Cleveland Institute of Art student Derek Walker shares the meaning behind his paintings.
The Corner Field Model Railroad Museum delights visitors from near and far.
Follow an Akron photographer as she documents the forgotten era of shopping malls.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood welcomes a suite of 10 prints by Andy Warhol.
Join Crooked River Circus performers as they rehearse for their upcoming holiday show.
Artist Amber D. Kempthorn's animated her drawings debut with Akron Symphony Orchestra.
A Downtown Cleveland mural painted in 1969 is renewed with fresh paint.
We take a walk through the extensive art collection within MetroHealth's new hospital.
PBS travel host Rick Steves discusses his new series "Art of Europe."
