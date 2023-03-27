Tim Medhurst and Irita Marriott, Day 1

Extras
Charlie Ross is well in front of James Braxton as they start their final day.
James Lewis has nudged ahead, but Anita Manning is fighting back hard.
Anita Manning and James Lewis take to the road as they go head-to-head.
Phil Serrell has taken the lead as Jonathan Pratt struggles to find his form with antiques
It’s a fresh route for a new set of experts: Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt.
It’s day three for Thomas Plant and Mark Hales as they battle for the biggest profit.
It’s all down to the last lot as Margie Cooper and Mark Stacey battle it out.
Charles Hanson and David Barby travel from Chester in Cheshire, hunting antiques.
It’s game on as Charles Hanson and David Barby travel from Malvern to auction.
James Braxton and Jonathan Pratt scour antiques shops from Wells to Crewkerne.
Tim breaks down and gives Irita a fright, but who’ll love a rare sweetheart brooch?
Antique clocks and cocktail trays with dealer Paul Martin and auctioneer Raj Bisram.
Antiquers Roo Irvine and David Harper visit York and Durham buying dolls beds and clowns.
Tim knocks the stuffing out of an anatomical model and Irita finds her inner Mary Poppins.
A Yorkshire trip sees David buy a wooden cat and Roo learns the history of the loo.
Roo gets her head stuck in an antique while David finds a bull in a china shop.
Experts Irita and Tim visit the south coast. Pewter purchases will determine the winner.
David hopes a secret map will lead to profit while Roo investigates a 17th century book.
In Somerset pubs, Irita buys a mirror and Tim takes up West Country skittles. Game on!
Roo Irvine hunts for antiques in Lincolnshire while David Harper sets sail from Hull.