Irita Marriott and Ishy Khan, Day 2

Extras
Charlie Ross is well in front of James Braxton as they head from Kilbarchan to Ayre.
James Lewis leads but Anita Manning isn't out yet. It’s still all to play for in Bedford.
Anita Manning and James Lewis start their journey in Pateley Bridge, Yorkshire.
Phil Serrell leads as Jonathan Pratt struggles to find his form!
Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt stop in the Lake District, and end up in Kirkby Lonsdale.
Thomas Plant and Mark Hales battle for the biggest profit in North Wales.
It’s all down to the last lot as Margie Cooper and Mark Stacey battle it out at auction.
It’s all to play for as Charles Hanson and David Barby travel from Chester to North Rode.
Charles Hanson and David Barby travel to a head-to-head auction in Pewsey Wiltshire.
James Braxton and Jonathan Pratt scour antiques shops from Wells to Crewkerne.
All
-
All
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 28
-
Season 27
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 26
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 25
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 24
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 23
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 22
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 21
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 20
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 19
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 18
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 17
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 16
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 15
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 14
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 13
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 12
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 11
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 10
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 9
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 8
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 7
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 6
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 5
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 4
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 3
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 2
-
Antiques Road Trip Season 1
A rare glass vase and a 1960s toy head to auction showdown.
Breakdowns, brisk weather and a macabre discovery that could be a sure thing at auction.
Creepy dolls, conjuring and cowboys feature in this final showdown at auction.
Will antique cosmetics out-profit a Victorian board game from Germany?
An enormous bird, little gnomes and two competitive experts head to auction!
Margie Cooper and Mark Hill, a yellow roadster and the Yorkshire moors.
Natasha Raskin Sharp eyes more brooches. James’ big spend leaves him light in the pocket.
This trip includes a hat that isn’t a hat and a dolphin in need of a dip.
Can a tin plate toy horse trounce a pair of 19th century lusters?
Who is the mysterious lady in the photograph and will a parrot make the journey home?