Hettie Jago and Tim Medhurst, Day 3

Hettie Jago, Tim Medhurst and their delightful white replica Jaguar begin today’s journey in Henley-on-Thames. En route, Hettie becomes animal-obsessed, picking up a fairground carousel horse and an early 20th century Chinese ink drawing of some pigs. Tim’s shopping is as eclectic as ever with him settling for a granite mortar and a GPO clock with his name on it.