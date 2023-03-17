© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Natasha Raskin Sharp & Margie Cooper, Day 3
Antiques Road Trip

Natasha Raskin Sharp & Margie Cooper, Day 3

Season 21 Episode 8 | 43m 31s

Margie Cooper and Natasha Raskin Sharp are antiquing in the Lake District. The battle is on for victory in the third auction, but who will come out on top?

Aired: 04/16/23
Natasha Raskin Sharp & Margie Cooper, Day 3
Extras
Charlie Ross and James Braxton, Day 5
Watch 43:32
Antiques Road Trip
Charlie Ross and James Braxton, Day 5
Charlie Ross is well in front of James Braxton as they start their final day.
Episode: S4 E30 | 43:32
Anita Manning and James Lewis, Day 4
Watch 44:03
Antiques Road Trip
Anita Manning and James Lewis, Day 4
James Lewis has nudged ahead, but Anita Manning is fighting back hard.
Episode: S4 E24 | 44:03
Anita Manning and James Lewis, Day 1
Watch 44:07
Antiques Road Trip
Anita Manning and James Lewis, Day 1
Anita Manning and James Lewis take to the road as they go head-to-head.
Episode: S4 E21 | 44:07
Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt, Day 3
Watch 44:13
Antiques Road Trip
Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt, Day 3
Phil Serrell has taken the lead as Jonathan Pratt struggles to find his form with antiques
Episode: S4 E18 | 44:13
Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt, Day 1
Watch 43:56
Antiques Road Trip
Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt, Day 1
It’s a fresh route for a new set of experts: Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt.
Episode: S4 E16 | 43:56
Thomas Plant and Mark Hales, Day 3
Watch 44:21
Antiques Road Trip
Thomas Plant and Mark Hales, Day 3
It’s day three for Thomas Plant and Mark Hales as they battle for the biggest profit.
Episode: S4 E13 | 44:21
Margie Cooper and Mark Stacey, Day 5
Watch 44:08
Antiques Road Trip
Margie Cooper and Mark Stacey, Day 5
It’s all down to the last lot as Margie Cooper and Mark Stacey battle it out.
Episode: S4 E10 | 44:08
Charles Hanson and David Barby, Day 4
Watch 44:14
Antiques Road Trip
Charles Hanson and David Barby, Day 4
Charles Hanson and David Barby travel from Chester in Cheshire, hunting antiques.
Episode: S4 E4 | 44:14
Charles Hanson and David Barby, Day 2
Watch 43:27
Antiques Road Trip
Charles Hanson and David Barby, Day 2
It’s game on as Charles Hanson and David Barby travel from Malvern to auction.
Episode: S4 E2 | 43:27
James Braxton and Jonathan Pratt, Day 4
Watch 44:21
Antiques Road Trip
James Braxton and Jonathan Pratt, Day 4
James Braxton and Jonathan Pratt scour antiques shops from Wells to Crewkerne.
Episode: S3 E24 | 44:21
All
  • All
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 21
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 20
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 19
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 18
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 17
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 16
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 15
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 14
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 13
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 12
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 11
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 10
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 9
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 8
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 7
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 6
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 5
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 4
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 3
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 2
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 1
James Braxton and Charles Hanson, Day 3
Watch 43:31
Antiques Road Trip
James Braxton and Charles Hanson, Day 3
Experts Charles Hanson and James Braxton do Suffolk. Old cars and even older antiques.
Episode: S21 E3 | 43:31
Christina Trevanion & Serhat Ahmet, Day 1
Watch 43:43
Antiques Road Trip
Christina Trevanion & Serhat Ahmet, Day 1
Christina Trevanion takes new expert Serhat Ahmet off to the shops in North Wales.
Episode: S21 E16 | 43:43
Phil Serrell and Tim Medhurst, Day 4
Watch 43:32
Antiques Road Trip
Phil Serrell and Tim Medhurst, Day 4
Cyclist Tim speeds on, while Phil tackles vertigo in the treetops. Don’t fall off, gents!
Episode: S21 E14 | 43:32
Natasha Raskin Sharp & Margie Cooper, Day 2
Watch 43:19
Antiques Road Trip
Natasha Raskin Sharp & Margie Cooper, Day 2
Margie and Natasha hunt antiques in Scotland. A rare piece of Victoriana goes to auction.
Episode: S21 E7 | 43:19
James Braxton and Charles Hanson, Day 1
Watch 43:41
Antiques Road Trip
James Braxton and Charles Hanson, Day 1
Experts Charles Hanson and James Braxton search out antiques in Oxfordshire.
Episode: S21 E1 | 43:41
James Braxton and Charles Hanson, Day 4
Watch 43:34
Antiques Road Trip
James Braxton and Charles Hanson, Day 4
An antiques romp through sunny Kent. Charles turns to gardening and James gets breakfast.
Episode: S21 E4 | 43:34
James Braxton and Charles Hanson, Day 2
Watch 43:27
Antiques Road Trip
James Braxton and Charles Hanson, Day 2
Auctioneers James and Charles set off in search of antiques but meet some incredible dogs.
Episode: S21 E2 | 43:27
Christina Trevanion & Serhat Ahmet, Day 3
Watch 43:41
Antiques Road Trip
Christina Trevanion & Serhat Ahmet, Day 3
Experts Christina Trevanion and Serhat Ahmet go shopping outside their comfort zones.
Episode: S21 E18 | 43:41
Phil Serrell and Tim Medhurst, Day 5
Watch 43:36
Antiques Road Trip
Phil Serrell and Tim Medhurst, Day 5
Wales is wet and Phil’s on the bike! Tim gets rarebit but will he be eating humble pie?
Episode: S21 E15 | 43:36
Izzie Balmer & Catherine Southon, Day 2
Watch 43:27
Antiques Road Trip
Izzie Balmer & Catherine Southon, Day 2
Izzie goes walkies with some cute pooches and Catherine rustles up an ancient pasty.
Episode: S21 E22 | 43:27