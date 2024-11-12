© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Antiques Road Trip

Natasha Raskin Sharp and James Braxton, Day 5

Season 28 Episode 15 | 43m 37s

Scotland is Natasha Raskin Sharp and James Braxton’s final stop. Our pair hit the shops from Alexandria to Glasgow, with James being drawn to big and colorful items, but it’s a small-but-heavy object with a mystery purpose that might yield the best return. Natasha has an eye for the unusual, with one item conjuring up a memory of her grandfather and another reminding her of James.

Aired: 11/30/24
Extras
Watch 43:32
Antiques Road Trip
Charlie Ross and James Braxton, Day 5
Charlie Ross is well in front of James Braxton as they head from Kilbarchan to Ayre.
Episode: S4 E30 | 43:32
Watch 44:03
Antiques Road Trip
Anita Manning and James Lewis, Day 4
James Lewis leads but Anita Manning isn't out yet. It’s still all to play for in Bedford.
Episode: S4 E24 | 44:03
Watch 44:07
Antiques Road Trip
Anita Manning and James Lewis, Day 1
Anita Manning and James Lewis start their journey in Pateley Bridge, Yorkshire.
Episode: S4 E21 | 44:07
Watch 44:13
Antiques Road Trip
Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt, Day 3
Phil Serrell leads as Jonathan Pratt struggles to find his form!
Episode: S4 E18 | 44:13
Watch 43:56
Antiques Road Trip
Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt, Day 1
Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt stop in the Lake District, and end up in Kirkby Lonsdale.
Episode: S4 E16 | 43:56
Watch 44:21
Antiques Road Trip
Thomas Plant and Mark Hales, Day 3
Thomas Plant and Mark Hales battle for the biggest profit in North Wales.
Episode: S4 E13 | 44:21
Watch 44:08
Antiques Road Trip
Margie Cooper and Mark Stacey, Day 5
It’s all down to the last lot as Margie Cooper and Mark Stacey battle it out at auction.
Episode: S4 E10 | 44:08
Watch 44:14
Antiques Road Trip
Charles Hanson and David Barby, Day 4
It’s all to play for as Charles Hanson and David Barby travel from Chester to North Rode.
Episode: S4 E4 | 44:14
Watch 43:27
Antiques Road Trip
Charles Hanson and David Barby, Day 2
Charles Hanson and David Barby travel to a head-to-head auction in Pewsey Wiltshire.
Episode: S4 E2 | 43:27
Watch 44:21
Antiques Road Trip
James Braxton and Jonathan Pratt, Day 4
James Braxton and Jonathan Pratt scour antiques shops from Wells to Crewkerne.
Episode: S3 E24 | 44:21
All
  • All
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 28
  • Season 27
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 26
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 25
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 24
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 23
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 22
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 21
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 20
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 19
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 18
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 17
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 16
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 15
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 14
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 13
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 12
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 11
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 10
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 9
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 8
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 7
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 6
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 5
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 4
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 3
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 2
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 1
Watch 43:39
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Ishy Khan, Day 1
It’s a vintage fairground mallet versus an Art Deco French gilded mantel clock.
Episode: S28 E21 | 43:39
Watch 43:37
Antiques Road Trip
Hettie Jago and Tim Medhurst, Day 1
An Art Deco mouse takes on an unusual teapot in this new antique adventure.
Episode: S28 E16 | 43:37
Watch 43:39
Antiques Road Trip
Hettie Jago and Tim Medhurst, Day 4
One expert needs a stroke of luck with a large handsaw and bronze boat propeller.
Episode: S28 E19 | 43:39
Watch 43:30
Antiques Road Trip
Hettie Jago and Tim Medhurst, Day 3
A Chinese ink drawing of pigs has one expert hoping to bring home the bacon.
Episode: S28 E18 | 43:30
Watch 44:01
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Ishy Khan, Day 5
Final finds include a French mantel clock and Chinese bellows.
Episode: S28 E25 | 44:01
Watch 43:36
Antiques Road Trip
Hettie Jago and Tim Medhurst, Day 2
Can a salt glazed Toby jug reign supreme over a brass dancing figure at auction?
Episode: S28 E17 | 43:36
Watch 43:36
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Ishy Khan. Day 4
Can a fighter jet gear box help Ishy Khan win this leg of the road trip?
Episode: S28 E24 | 43:36
Watch 43:40
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Ishy Khan, Day 3
Finds include a vintage artists palette, Arabic coffee pot, and a cooper plaque.
Episode: S28 E23 | 43:40
Watch 43:39
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Ishy Khan, Day 2
Finds include vintage good luck charms and an Inuit stone carving.
Episode: S28 E22 | 43:39
Watch 43:33
Antiques Road Trip
Hettie Jago and Tim Medhurst, Day 5
Big hopes that a piece of a nearly 1000-year-old building will secure a final auction win.
Episode: S28 E20 | 43:33