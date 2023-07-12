© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Antiques Road Trip

Margie Cooper and Ochuko Ojiri – Day 3

Season 26 Episode 3 | 43m 35s

Along the Welsh border, Margie Cooper hopes for big profits from a Victorian oak barrel, while Ochuko Ojiri is stirred by Sheffield silver and is left shaken at auction.

Aired: 07/27/23
Extras
Watch 43:32
Antiques Road Trip
Charlie Ross and James Braxton, Day 5
Charlie Ross is well in front of James Braxton as they start their final day.
Episode: S4 E30 | 43:32
Watch 44:03
Antiques Road Trip
Anita Manning and James Lewis, Day 4
James Lewis has nudged ahead, but Anita Manning is fighting back hard.
Episode: S4 E24 | 44:03
Watch 44:07
Antiques Road Trip
Anita Manning and James Lewis, Day 1
Anita Manning and James Lewis take to the road as they go head-to-head.
Episode: S4 E21 | 44:07
Watch 44:13
Antiques Road Trip
Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt, Day 3
Phil Serrell has taken the lead as Jonathan Pratt struggles to find his form with antiques
Episode: S4 E18 | 44:13
Watch 43:56
Antiques Road Trip
Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt, Day 1
It’s a fresh route for a new set of experts: Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt.
Episode: S4 E16 | 43:56
Watch 44:21
Antiques Road Trip
Thomas Plant and Mark Hales, Day 3
It’s day three for Thomas Plant and Mark Hales as they battle for the biggest profit.
Episode: S4 E13 | 44:21
Watch 44:08
Antiques Road Trip
Margie Cooper and Mark Stacey, Day 5
It’s all down to the last lot as Margie Cooper and Mark Stacey battle it out.
Episode: S4 E10 | 44:08
Watch 44:14
Antiques Road Trip
Charles Hanson and David Barby, Day 4
Charles Hanson and David Barby travel from Chester in Cheshire, hunting antiques.
Episode: S4 E4 | 44:14
Watch 43:27
Antiques Road Trip
Charles Hanson and David Barby, Day 2
It’s game on as Charles Hanson and David Barby travel from Malvern to auction.
Episode: S4 E2 | 43:27
Watch 44:21
Antiques Road Trip
James Braxton and Jonathan Pratt, Day 4
James Braxton and Jonathan Pratt scour antiques shops from Wells to Crewkerne.
Episode: S3 E24 | 44:21
All
  • All
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 26
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 25
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 24
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 23
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 22
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 21
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 20
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 19
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 18
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 17
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 16
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 15
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 14
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 13
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 12
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 11
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 10
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 9
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 8
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 7
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 6
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 5
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 4
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 3
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 2
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 1
Watch 43:39
Antiques Road Trip
Catherine Southon and David Harper, Day 2
A doggy antique appraiser, aeronautical items and cricket in a shop full of china.
Episode: S26 E7 | 43:39
Watch 43:32
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Mark Hill, Day 3
A rare blue duck, Hungarian porcelain, a penny farthing and pretty earrings.
Episode: S26 E13 | 43:32
Watch 43:26
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Mark Hill, Day 2
A 200-year-old Regency ornament and Victorian anatomy molds.
Episode: S26 E12 | 43:26
Watch 43:34
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Mark Hill, Day 1
Irita Marriott spends on porcelain and Mark Hill invests in mid-century Italian ceramics.
Episode: S26 E11 | 43:34
Watch 43:38
Antiques Road Trip
Margie Cooper and Ochuko Ojiri – Day 4
In Worcestershire, Victorian kitchen gadgets and a piece of 1970s modern art.
Episode: S26 E4 | 43:38
Watch 43:33
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Mark Hill, Day 5
Will a shoe shaped pin cushion or a 1970s motorbike sell for the most at auction?
Episode: S26 E15 | 43:33
Watch 43:34
Antiques Road Trip
Catherine Southon and David Harper, Day 5
The last auction in Leicestershire--will Catherine Southon or David Harper be victorious?
Episode: S26 E10 | 43:34
Watch 43:38
Antiques Road Trip
Catherine Southon and David Harper, Day 4
An old clothes rail, more Dutch Delft and an auction in a former courtroom.
Episode: S26 E9 | 43:38
Watch 43:37
Antiques Road Trip
Catherine Southon and David Harper, Day 1
It’s a feisty reunion in Kent for Road Trippers Catherine Southon and David Harper.
Episode: S26 E6 | 43:37
Watch 43:36
Antiques Road Trip
Margie Cooper and Ochuko Ojiri – Day 5
A trunk filled with silver and an early 20th century mbira are in the final auction.
Episode: S26 E5 | 43:36