Izzie Balmer & Catherine Southon, Day 2

Charlie Ross is well in front of James Braxton as they start their final day.
James Lewis has nudged ahead, but Anita Manning is fighting back hard.
Anita Manning and James Lewis take to the road as they go head-to-head.
Phil Serrell has taken the lead as Jonathan Pratt struggles to find his form with antiques
It’s a fresh route for a new set of experts: Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt.
It’s day three for Thomas Plant and Mark Hales as they battle for the biggest profit.
It’s all down to the last lot as Margie Cooper and Mark Stacey battle it out.
Charles Hanson and David Barby travel from Chester in Cheshire, hunting antiques.
It’s game on as Charles Hanson and David Barby travel from Malvern to auction.
James Braxton and Jonathan Pratt scour antiques shops from Wells to Crewkerne.
Izzie takes to Bronze Age DIY and Catherine grapples with the thug of the hedgerow.
James and Charles vie for victory but are distracted by a little owl and a brown bear.
Izzie explores a secret location while Catherine buys shoe buckles and a huge anchor.
Experts Serhat Ahmet and Christina Trevanion head to the shops in the West Midlands.
Experts Charles Hanson and James Braxton do Suffolk. Old cars and even older antiques.
Christina Trevanion takes new expert Serhat Ahmet off to the shops in North Wales.
Cyclist Tim speeds on, while Phil tackles vertigo in the treetops. Don’t fall off, gents!
Auctioneers James and Charles set off in search of antiques but meet some incredible dogs.
Experts Christina Trevanion and Serhat Ahmet go shopping outside their comfort zones.
Wales is wet and Phil’s on the bike! Tim gets rarebit but will he be eating humble pie?