Discover the life and legacy of former U.S. Senator and diplomat Daniel Patrick Moynihan.
Discover Augusta Savage's legacy as a Harlem Renaissance sculptor and art activist.
Edward Hopper displayed a preference for quieter social commentary with his art.
Edward Hopper joins Brian O'Doherty for a conversation about his process and inspirations.
Edward Hopper was raised in Nyack, where his creativity was fostered by his parents.
Edward and Jo Hopper lived an extremely frugal life.
Edward Hopper's career soared while his wife Jo Nivison's faltered.
Edward Hopper showed no interest in the growing diversity of America.
El artista José Clemente Orozco (1883-1945) encabezó el movimiento muralista en México.
Mexican muralist José Clemente Orozco led a life filled with drama, adversity & triumph.
Experience the groundbreaking sounds of bebop pioneer and virtuoso composer Max Roach.
Trace the life and legacy of labor activist Cesar Chavez through music and the arts.
Follow the 50-year career of First Amendment lawyer and legal expert Floyd Abrams.
Experience the political and personal journey of California governor Jerry Brown.
Experience the meteoric rise and enduring legacy of Little Richard.
See the world through the eyes of Nam June Paik, the father of video art.
Follow two performers as they break down barriers in opera and country music.