José Clemente Orozco: Hombre de Fuego (En Español)

Mexican muralist José Clemente Orozco led a life filled with drama, adversity & triumph.
José Clemente Orozco left Mexico to seek artistic freedom in the United States.
A young José Clemente Orozco was influenced by artist José Guadalupe Posada.
“Hidalgo and National Independence" showcases Orozco's artistic intensity.
El artista José Clemente Orozco (1883-1945) encabezó el movimiento muralista en México.
Experience the groundbreaking sounds of bebop pioneer and virtuoso composer Max Roach.
Max Roach was excited by the premise and promise of rap when it first hit the music scene.
Director Sam Pollard was captivated by the life story of drummer and activist Max Roach.
Max Roach founded M'Boom, a jazz group made up of experimental percussionists.
Follow the meteoric rise of firebrand politician and activist Bella Abzug.
Trace the life and legacy of labor activist Cesar Chavez through music and the arts.
Follow the 50-year career of First Amendment lawyer and legal expert Floyd Abrams.
Experience the political and personal journey of California governor Jerry Brown.
Experience the meteoric rise and enduring legacy of Little Richard.
See the world through the eyes of Nam June Paik, the father of video art.
Follow two performers as they break down barriers in opera and country music.
Join Dr. Anthony Fauci as he reflects on his life and career as a public health advocate.