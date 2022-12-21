© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

American Experience

Zora Neale Hurston: Claiming A Space

Season 35 Episode 2

Meet the influential author and key figure of the Harlem Renaissance. Also a trained anthropologist, Zora Neale Hurston collected folklore throughout the South and Caribbean — reclaiming, honoring and celebrating Black life on its own terms.

Aired: 01/16/23
Teaser | Zora Neale Hurston: Claiming A Space
American Experience
Teaser | Zora Neale Hurston: Claiming A Space
The influential author and anthropologist whose work reclaimed and honored Black life.
American Experience Season 35
American Experience
Trailer |The Lie Detector
Watch a preview of The Lie Detector.
Chapter 1 | Taken Hostage, Part 1
American Experience
Chapter 1 | Taken Hostage, Part 1
Watch a preview of Part One of Taken Hostage.
Chapter 1 | Taken Hostage, Part 2
American Experience
Chapter 1 | Taken Hostage, Part 2
Watch a preview of Part Two of Taken Hostage.
Title Sequence
American Experience
Title Sequence
Watch the opening sequence of Taken Hostage.
Ways A Rescue Mission Can Go Wrong
American Experience
Ways A Rescue Mission Can Go Wrong
Colonel James Q. Roberts recalls the details of the failed Iran Hostage rescue mission.
Hilary Brown
American Experience
Hilary Brown
Hilary Brown was the first female foreign correspondent at ABC News.
Barry Rosen
American Experience
Barry Rosen
Barry Rosen was the press attaché at the U.S. embassy during the Iran hostage crisis.
Snapshot: America in the 1970s
American Experience
Snapshot: America in the 1970s
A snapshot of each year from 1970 to 1979.
Jimmy Carter
American Experience
Jimmy Carter
With the Iran hostage crisis, President Carter faced one of the biggest challenges.
