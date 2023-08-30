© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
American Experience

The Harvest: Integrating Mississippi's Schools

Season 35 Episode 8

Explore what happened when the small Mississippi town of Leland integrated its public schools in 1970. Told through the remembrances of students, teachers and parents, the film shows how the town – and America – were transformed.

Aired: 09/11/23
Corporate sponsorship for American Experience is provided by Liberty Mutual Insurance. Major funding by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.
Extras
Watch 12:45
American Experience
Chapter 1 | The Harvest: Integrating Mississippi's Schools
Watch a preview of The Harvest: Integrating Mississippi's Schools.
Clip: S35 E8 | 12:45
Watch 1:53
American Experience
Trailer | The Busing Battleground
Revisit 1970s Boston, when court-mandated school integration unleashed racial unrest.
Preview: S35 E7 | 1:53
Watch 2:18
American Experience
From the Vault: Bill Russell
Bill Russell addressed the thousands of students gathered for the Freedom Stay-Out.
Clip: S35 E7 | 2:18
Watch 0:59
American Experience
The Busing Battleground: Who's Who
In September 1974, Boston schools prepared to integrate via a court-mandated busing plan.
Clip: S35 E7 | 0:59
Watch 0:59
American Experience
Chapter 1 | The Busing Battleground
Watch a preview of The Busing Battleground.
Clip: S35 E7 | 0:59
Watch 8:52
American Experience
Chapter 1 | Casa Susanna
Watch a preview of Casa Susanna.
Clip: S35 E6 | 8:52
Watch 2:10
American Experience
Trailer | Casa Susanna
Casa Susanna was a refuge for transgender women and cross-dressing men in the 1950s-60s.
Preview: S35 E6 | 2:10
Watch 1:36:51
American Experience
Casa Susanna
Casa Susanna was a refuge for transgender women and cross-dressing men in the 1950s-60s.
Episode: S35 E6 | 1:36:51
Watch 1:58
American Experience
A Transgender Icon on the Place She Felt Safest
The diary of a magical night at Casa Susanna.
Clip: S35 E6 | 1:58
Watch 4:44
American Experience
The Tea on Drag
What exactly is Drag? How did it find its way into the limelight?
Clip: S35 E6 | 4:44
All
  • All
  • American Experience Season 35
  • American Experience Season 34
  • American Experience Season 33
  • American Experience Season 32
  • American Experience Season 31
  • American Experience Season 30
  • American Experience Season 29
  • American Experience Season 28
  • American Experience Season 27
  • American Experience Season 26
  • American Experience Season 25
  • American Experience Season 24
  • American Experience Season 23
  • American Experience Season 22
  • American Experience Season 21
  • American Experience Season 20
  • American Experience Season 19
  • American Experience Season 18
  • American Experience Season 17
  • American Experience Season 16
  • American Experience Season 15
  • American Experience Season 14
  • American Experience Season 13
  • American Experience Season 11
  • American Experience Season 10
  • American Experience Season 7
  • American Experience Season 6
  • American Experience Season 4
  • American Experience Season 3
American Experience
The Busing Battleground
Revisit 1970s Boston, when court-mandated school integration unleashed racial unrest.
Episode: S35 E7
Watch 1:36:51
American Experience
Casa Susanna
Casa Susanna was a refuge for transgender women and cross-dressing men in the 1950s-60s.
Episode: S35 E6 | 1:36:51
Watch 52:22
American Experience
The Sun Queen
Unsung scientist Mária Telkes dedicated her career to harnessing the power of the sun.
Episode: S35 E5 | 52:22
Watch 1:22:29
American Experience
The Movement and the "Madman"
Discover the story of the 1969 showdown between President Nixon and the antiwar movement.
Episode: S35 E4 | 1:22:29
Watch 52:17
American Experience
Ruthless: Monopoly's Secret History
Discover the unexpected history behind Monopoly, America’s favorite board game.
Episode: S35 E3 | 52:17
Watch 1:52:24
American Experience
Zora Neale Hurston: Claiming A Space
The influential author and anthropologist whose work reclaimed and honored Black life.
Episode: S35 E2 | 1:52:24
Watch 52:35
American Experience
The Lie Detector
The story of the polygraph, the controversial device that transformed modern justice.
Episode: S35 E1 | 52:35
Watch 1:51:34
American Experience
Part 2 |Taken Hostage | American Experience
The Iran hostage crisis through the stories of those whose ordeal riveted the world.
Episode: S34 E6 | 1:51:34
Watch 1:52:39
American Experience
Plague at the Golden Gate
Discover how bubonic plague in 1900 set off fear and anti-Asian sentiment in San Francisco
Episode: S34 E4 | 1:52:39
Watch 52:45
American Experience
Flood in the Desert
Explore the 1928 dam collapse, the second deadliest disaster in California history.
Episode: S34 E3 | 52:45