American Experience

The Cancer Detectives

Season 36 Episode 3

The Cancer Detectives tells the untold story of the first-ever war on cancer and the coalition of people who fought tirelessly to save women from cervical cancer: a Greek immigrant, Dr. George Papanicolau; his intrepid wife, Mary; Japanese-born artist Hashime Murayama; Dr. Helen Dickens, an African American OBGYN in Philadelphia; and an entirely new class of female scientists.

Aired: 03/25/24
Extras
Watch 1:35
American Experience
Trailer | The Cancer Detectives
The untold story of the people who fought tirelessly to save women from cervical cancer.
Preview: S36 E3 | 1:35
Watch 2:02
American Experience
Trailer | Fly with Me
The lively but neglected history of the women who changed the world while flying it.
Preview: S36 E2 | 2:02
Watch 10:05
American Experience
Chapter 1 | Fly with Me
Watch a preview of Fly with Me.
Clip: S36 E2 | 10:05
Watch 1:00
American Experience
Who's Who
Meet the characters in "Fly With Me."
Clip: S36 E2 | 1:00
Watch 1:26
American Experience
Trailer | Nazi Town, USA
The story of the German American Bund, a pro-Nazi group active across the US in the 1930s.
Preview: S36 E1 | 1:26
Watch 9:20
American Experience
Chapter 1 |Nazi Town, USA
Watch a preview of Nazi Town, USA.
Clip: S36 E1 | 9:20
Watch 3:59
American Experience
Where did disco come from?
The origin story behind the Seventies most signature sound.
Clip: S35 E9 | 3:59
Watch 2:50
American Experience
From the Vault: Henri Belolo
French music producer Henri Belolo tells the origin story of the Village People.
Clip: S35 E9 | 2:50
Watch 10:00
American Experience
Chapter 1 |The War on Disco
Watch a preview of The War on Disco.
Clip: S35 E9 | 10:00
Watch 0:30
American Experience
Teaser | The War on Disco
Explore the culture war that erupted over the spectacular rise of disco music.
Preview: S35 E9 | 0:30
Watch 1:52:39
American Experience
Fly with Me
The lively but neglected history of the women who changed the world while flying it.
Episode: S36 E2 | 1:52:39
Watch 52:32
American Experience
Nazi Town, USA
The story of the German American Bund, a pro-Nazi group active across the US in the 1930s.
Episode: S36 E1 | 52:32
Watch 51:27
American Experience
The War on Disco
Explore the culture war that erupted over the spectacular rise of disco music.
Episode: S35 E9 | 51:27
Watch 1:47:21
American Experience
The Harvest: Integrating Mississippi's Schools
The story of a Mississippi town’s effort to integrate its public schools in 1970.
Episode: S35 E8 | 1:47:21
Watch 1:52:40
American Experience
The Busing Battleground
Revisit 1970s Boston, when court-mandated school integration unleashed racial unrest.
Episode: S35 E7 | 1:52:40
Watch 1:36:51
American Experience
Casa Susanna
Casa Susanna was a refuge for transgender women and cross-dressing men in the 1950s-60s.
Episode: S35 E6 | 1:36:51
Watch 52:22
American Experience
The Sun Queen
Unsung scientist Mária Telkes dedicated her career to harnessing the power of the sun.
Episode: S35 E5 | 52:22
Watch 1:22:29
American Experience
The Movement and the "Madman"
Discover the story of the 1969 showdown between President Nixon and the antiwar movement.
Episode: S35 E4 | 1:22:29
Watch 52:17
American Experience
Ruthless: Monopoly's Secret History
Discover the unexpected history behind Monopoly, America’s favorite board game.
Episode: S35 E3 | 52:17
Watch 1:52:24
American Experience
Zora Neale Hurston: Claiming A Space
The influential author and anthropologist whose work reclaimed and honored Black life.
Episode: S35 E2 | 1:52:24