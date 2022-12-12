Extras
Watch a preview of The Lie Detector.
Watch a preview of Part One of Taken Hostage.
Watch a preview of Part Two of Taken Hostage.
Watch the opening sequence of Taken Hostage.
Colonel James Q. Roberts recalls the details of the failed Iran Hostage rescue mission.
Hilary Brown was the first female foreign correspondent at ABC News.
Barry Rosen was the press attaché at the U.S. embassy during the Iran hostage crisis.
A snapshot of each year from 1970 to 1979.
With the Iran hostage crisis, President Carter faced one of the biggest challenges.
Mohammad Reza Pahlavi was the last shah of Iran.
The Iran hostage crisis through the stories of those whose ordeal riveted the world.
Discover how bubonic plague in 1900 set off fear and anti-Asian sentiment in San Francisco
Explore the 1928 dam collapse, the second deadliest disaster in California history.
In June 1943, Los Angeles erupted into the worst race riots in the city to date.
Three Black diplomats who broke racial barriers at the State Department during Cold War.
Discover the fascinating and surprising story of this iconic American garment.
The fascinating story of Elizebeth Smith Friedman, the groundbreaking cryptanalyst.
The life of singer Marian Anderson and her triumphant 1939 concert at the Lincoln Memorial
William Randolph Hearst continued his rise to power and expansion into Hollywood.
The life of William Randolph Hearst, who transformed the media’s role in American life.