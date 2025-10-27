© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

October 28, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8020 | 55m 50s

Humanitarian partner of CARE Marva Allen-Simms discusses Jamaica's response to Hurricane Melissa. Meterologist John Morales shares how witnessing the growing intensity of hurricanes affects him deeply. Shayna Lewis and Arjan Hehenkamp discuss Sudan's humanitarian crisis amid the escalation of the country's civil war. David Ovalle unpacks who pays for undocumented immigrants' healthcare in the U.S.

Aired: 10/27/25
Watch 17:27
Amanpour and Company
Who Pays for Undocumented Migrants' Healthcare? Reporter Explains
David Ovalle unpacks who pays for undocumented immigrants' healthcare in the U.S.
Clip: S2025 E8020 | 17:27
Watch 18:03
Amanpour and Company
Beth Macy Returned Home to Ohio to Reckon with America’s Divisions
Beth Macy discusses her new book "Paper Girl."
Clip: S2025 E8019 | 18:03
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 27, 2025
David Sanger; Julianne Smith; Beth Macy
Episode: S2025 E8019 | 55:50
Watch 17:50
Amanpour and Company
The “Ensh*ttification” of the Internet and How to Fix It
Cory Doctorow discusses his new book "Ens***tification" and what's gone wrong with the Internet.
Clip: S2025 E8018 | 17:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 23, 2025
Christopher Lamb; Annie Lenox; Sarah Leah Whitson
Episode: S2025 E8017 | 55:50
Watch 18:34
Amanpour and Company
Human Rights Lawyer: Palestinians Face “Severe Torture” In Israeli Prisons
DAWN's Sarah Leah Whitson sheds light the Palestinians released from Israeli detention.
Clip: S2025 E8017 | 18:34
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 22, 2025
Christopher Sabatini; Ivan Briscoe; Elliot Williams; Sam Kass
Episode: S2025 E8016 | 55:50
Watch 18:19
Amanpour and Company
The Foods We Love Are At Risk. Sam Kass Says We Can Save Them
Sam Kass discusses the effect of the government shutdown on food in the U.S.
Clip: S2025 E8016 | 18:19
Watch 16:46
Amanpour and Company
Do Free Speech and Protests Have Limits? Fmr. Supreme Court Justice Explains
Fmr. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy discusses his book "Life, Law & Liberty.”
Clip: S2025 E8015 | 16:46
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
October 21, 2025
Jens Stoltenberg; Basel Adra; Yuval Abraham; Anthony Kennedy
Episode: S2025 E8015 | 55:38
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 27, 2025
David Sanger; Julianne Smith; Beth Macy
Episode: S2025 E8019 | 55:50
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
October 24, 2025
Halla Tómasdóttir; Pamela Hogan; Gayle Young; Cory Doctorow
Episode: S2025 E8018 | 55:43
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 23, 2025
Christopher Lamb; Annie Lenox; Sarah Leah Whitson
Episode: S2025 E8017 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 22, 2025
Christopher Sabatini; Ivan Briscoe; Elliot Williams; Sam Kass
Episode: S2025 E8016 | 55:50
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
October 21, 2025
Jens Stoltenberg; Basel Adra; Yuval Abraham; Anthony Kennedy
Episode: S2025 E8015 | 55:38
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 20, 2025
Dennis Ross; Kurt Volker; Jad Abumrad; Andrew Ross Sorkin
Episode: S2025 E8014 | 55:50
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
October 17, 2025
Arab Bargouthi; Marina Abramovic; Colin Hanks
Episode: S2025 E8013 | 55:48
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
October 16, 2025
Nasser al-Kidwa; Rebecca Miller; Sen. Mark Warner
Episode: S2025 E8012 | 55:48
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
October 15, 2025
Badr Abdelatty; Maria Corina Machado; Jeffrey Goldberg
Episode: S2025 E8011 | 55:41
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
October 14, 2025
Jorge Castañeda; Jeremy Diamond; Rose Gottemoeller; Oliver Darcy
Episode: S2025 E8010 | 55:43