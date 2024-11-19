© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

November 18, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7101 | 55m 34s

Dara Massicot discusses what new weapons allowances by the U.S. for Ukraine will mean for the war. Climate expert Johan Rockström explains what is happening at the COP29 climate conference. Journalist Bel Trew explores the lives impacted by the Dobbs decision in her film "The A-Word." Ken and Sarah Burns discuss directing "Leonardo da Vinci," a deep dive into the life of the famed painter.

Aired: 11/17/24
Watch 17:59
Amanpour and Company
“How Ivy League Admissions Broke America:” David Brooks Explains
David Brooks joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7102 | 17:59
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 19, 2024
Adam Kinzinger; Patrick Radden Keefe; David Brooks
Episode: S2024 E7102 | 55:47
Watch 18:24
Amanpour and Company
Art, Science and the Human Experience: Ken Burns on Leonardo da Vinci
Ken Burns and Sarah Burns discuss their new documentary "Leonardo da Vinci."
Clip: S2024 E7101 | 18:24
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
November 15, 2024
Kori Schake; Dr. Sanjay Gupta; Justin Welby; Michael Sandel
Episode: S2024 E7100 | 55:35
Watch 17:42
Amanpour and Company
Philosopher Michael Sandel on What Trump’s Win Says About American Society
Michael Sandel joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7100 | 17:42
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
November 14, 2024
Jeff Zeleny; Philippe Lazzarini; François Hollande; Rana Foroohar
Episode: S2024 E7099 | 55:35
Watch 17:33
Amanpour and Company
What Will Trump’s Economic Plan Mean for American Wallets?
Financial Times columnist Rana Foroohar on what the economy may look like under Trump.
Clip: S2024 E7099 | 17:33
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 13, 2024
Elbridge Colby; Richard Haass; Oliver Darcy
Episode: S2024 E7098 | 55:47
Watch 18:26
Amanpour and Company
Trump’s Win: How a “Polluted Information Environment” Shaped the Election
Oliver Darcy joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7098 | 18:26
Watch 18:33
Amanpour and Company
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis on Their New Concept Album “Warriors”
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis discuss their new concept album “Warriors.”
Clip: S2024 E7097 | 18:33
